15 fabulous foodie photos - action from the Alcester festival

ALCESTER’S Food Festival proved to be a hit on Saturday (18th May) with large crowds enjoying over 100 stalls crammed with food, drinks and crafts for all to enjoy.

When dates are announced for this popular annual event, word spreads quickly with visitors travelling from Rugby, Nuneaton, Wolverhampton, Dudley and even East Anglia this year.

Court Leet ale tasters Nigel Noakes sampled the beer served by Purity at Alcester Food Festival on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson Photo: Mark Williamson

David Henderson, chair of Alcester Food Festival, said: “It was another very successful event with a great mix of food, drink and culinary goods spread across 110 stalls plus local businesses participating in the festival.