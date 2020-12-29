15 arrested over Christmas weekend for drug/drink driving

Fifteen people were arrested in Warwickshire on suspicion of drink and drug driving offences over the long Christmas weekend.

The arrests were made as part of Warwickshire Police’s campaign to target those driving under the influence of drink or drugs over the festive period and help to improve the safety of the roads for everyone.

Police launch drink drive campaign (43397231)

The people arrested were:

A 37-year-old man from Bulkington was arrested and charged with drink driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence after officers stopped a car in St. David’s Way, Nuneaton on Christmas Eve. He will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 26 February 2021.

A 32-year-old man from Kenilworth allegedly punched a man at a property in St. John’s Avenue, Kenilworth on Christmas Eve before driving off under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and later charged with drink driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and assault. He will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 26 February 2021.

A 30-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and driving without insurance after officers stopped his car on the M69 on Christmas Eve. He was released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 39-year-old man from Witney, Oxfordshire was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after officers stopped his car in Newbold Street, Leamington in the early hours of Christmas morning.

A 42-year-old woman from Nuneaton was charged with failing to provide a specimen after officers arrested her in Black-a-Tree Road, Nuneaton in the early hours of Christmas morning. She will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 26 February 2020.

A 35-year-old man from Coventry was arrested and charged with drink driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance after officers stopped his car near junction 1 of the M6 on Friday afternoon. He appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday where he was banned from driving for five years, ordered to pay £880 in costs and fines, ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work, and given a community order and rehabilitation order.

A 39-year-old man from Whitnash was arrested and charged with drink driving after officers stopped his car in Bartlett Close, Warwick on Friday evening. He will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 5 February.

A 19-year-old man from Atherstone was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis after officers stopped his car in Weddington road, Nuneaton on Friday night. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 25-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after officers stopped a car for a driving offence in Baker Drive, Stratford on Saturday afternoon.

A 34-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of cocaine after officers stopped a car for committing a moving traffic offence in Kenilworth Road, near Kenilworth on Saturday evening. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 41-year-old woman from Bedworth was arrested and charged with drink driving after officers stopped a car for jumping a red light in Newtown Road, Bedworth on Saturday evening. She will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 26 February 2021.

A 41-year-old woman from Rugby was arrested and charged with failing to provide a specimen after a car collided with a bollard in Hillmorton Road, Rugby in the early hours of Sunday morning. She will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 26 February 2021.

A 35-year-old man from the Warwick area was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis after officers stopped a car with a rear light out on the B4100, Gaydon on Sunday night. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 20-year-old man from Lye, West Midlands was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis after a car failed to stop for police in Europa Way, Leamington on Monday night. Officers attempted to stop the car because it had defective lights. The car eventually came to a stop after colliding with a police car near junction 3 of the M42. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 50-year-old man from Warwick was arrested and charged with drink driving after officers stopped him in Goggbridge Lane, Warwick in the early hours of Tuesday morning. He will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 12 February 2021.

Inspector Jem Mountford from the Roads Policing Team said: “Our Christmas operation to tackle people driving under the influence of drink and drugs continues this week. For anyone thinking of taking the chance remember we are proactively looking for you. Is it worth the risk?”