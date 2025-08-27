14th century Kinwarton Dovecote closed following reports of vandalism

A TREASURED building is having to be locked to visitors after vandals tore stone from the 14th century dovecote at Kinwarton.

The National Trust building, which was used to house pigeons or doves, was damaged at some point between April and August of this year, according to Warwickshire Police.

Chair of Kinwarton Parish Council, Cllr Gill Forman, said: “The parish council are extremely upset and disappointed with the vandalism of the dovecote. It’s a treasured gem and a key part of Kinwarton history, dating back from the 1300s.

“If anyone has any information regarding the vandalism, please contact the police. I can’t imagine why anybody would want to vandalise a historic building that’s been here so long, and one that is such an iconic building in the local area. I just can’t get in their mindset at all.”

Damage to the inside of the Dovecote

She added: “It’s lovely to be able to look inside, it’s fascinating. I’ve been with my grandchildren on many occasions. It’s a shame it’s come to having to lock it, but if that’s the way we have to protect the buildings, I suppose that’s what we have to do.”

A National Trust spokesperson said: “We are aware of a recent incident of vandalism on the rare 14th century Kinwarton dovecote and we’re assessing the damage. We’d appreciate anyone with information about the incident to contact Warwickshire Police.”

Anyone with information should contact the police by emailing RuralCrimeTeam @warwickshire.police.uk or call 101, quoting the crime number 23/34761/25

