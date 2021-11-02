Today marks the 14th anniversary of the fire at Atherstone-on-Stour which killed four local firefighters.

Flags will be lowered to half-mast at fire stations around the county and there will be a pausing at 7.28pm to remember the four fallen men: Ashley Stephens, 20, from Alcester, Darren Yates-Badley, 24, from Alcester, John Averis, 27, from Tedington, and Ian Reid, 44, from Stratford.

A fire spokesperson said: “We will never forget them, and the service will continue to recognise their ultimate sacrifice in keeping Warwickshire communities safer.”

Fallen firefighters will be remembered on the 14th anniversary of their tragic deaths. (52804737)

Up to 100 firefighters, from Warwickshire, Hereford and Worcester and the West Midlands, and five ambulance crews were sent to the blaze at the site owned by Wealmoor Atherstone Ltd on 2nd November 2007.

Firefighters worked through the night to bring the blaze under control.

On the morning of the 3rd November, Warwickshire Police confirmed three firefighters were missing.

On 16th November the identities of the three missing men were confirmed as Mr Averis, Mr Yates-Badley and Mr Stephens.

Mr Reid died in hospital.