CONTROVERSIAL plans to build a large solar farm near Alderminster that would power more than 14,000 homes have been approved.

Regener8 Power Limited’s proposal to establish a 147-acre solar farm on agricultural land between Ilmington, Crimscote and Wimpstone was given the green light at Stratford District Council’s planning committee last Wednesday (23rd November).

It was reported that so many protesters holding placards had turned out for the meeting that space in the audience gallery had to be doubled, but some people still had to be turned away because of a lack of room.