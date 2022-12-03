Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

147-acre solar farm near Alderminster given green light

By Craig Gibbons
-
cgibbons@stratford-herald.com
Published: 12:00, 03 December 2022

CONTROVERSIAL plans to build a large solar farm near Alderminster that would power more than 14,000 homes have been approved.

Generic photo of a solar farm. Photo: iStock
Generic photo of a solar farm. Photo: iStock

Regener8 Power Limited’s proposal to establish a 147-acre solar farm on agricultural land between Ilmington, Crimscote and Wimpstone was given the green light at Stratford District Council’s planning committee last Wednesday (23rd November).

It was reported that so many protesters holding placards had turned out for the meeting that space in the audience gallery had to be doubled, but some people still had to be turned away because of a lack of room.

Stratford-upon-Avon Craig Gibbons
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE