14 year-old boy arrested in Warwick on suspicion of raping teenage girl

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy was arrested following allegations that a teenage girl was raped in Warwick.

Warwickshire Police said they were investigating an incident that took place at around 9.30pm on Saturday (23rd July) in woodland near Ophelia Drive.

Officers said they were called to the scene following reports that a teenage girl had been raped.

The boy, who is from Warwick, was arrested on suspicion of rape.

Enquiries are ongoing and detectives have urged anyone with any information to contact them on 101 quoting incident 427 of 23rd July 2022.

Alternatively, information can be provided, anonymously, to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.