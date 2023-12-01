£14,000 appeal to support Stratford’s Hospice at Home service this Christmas

AN appeal has been launched to help the Shakespeare Hospice raise much-needed funds to deliver its Hospice at Home service this Christmas.

Beth Austin with mum Diana and sister Debbie – the Hospice at Home service supported the family.

The appeal is aiming to raise £14,000 to help fund the service over the festive period. The hospice has already secured £7,000 in match funding, meaning that every pound donated will be doubled while funds last.

Beth Austin and her family are one of many supported by the hospice each year. They have chosen to share their story in support of this appeal.

Beth’s mother, Diana, received care from the team before her she died in March 2023. Diana was given a terminal diagnosis two months previously, following a battle with kidney cancer.

Beth, director of Stratford-based retail outlet, Vinegar Hill, said: ”It was always understood between all of us that we wanted to do as much caring as we could for mum and it was important that she stayed at home. When we look back, we are so thankful that mum stayed at home and we were so grateful for the hospice nurses.

“Coming in and looking after mum in a way that was compassionate and kind and gentle meant a lot to us. They were gentle and calm and quiet, and they scooped everybody up. As a family we felt supported, they understood exactly what we were going through and they gave mum a lot of care. It means a lot that we were in a controlled, calm, family environment and we felt very supported.”

Ellie Horsfall, registered nurse with the Hospice at Home team.

Tracey Sheridan, chief executive at the Shakespeare Hospice, said: “We understand the importance of being surrounded by loved ones during the festive season, especially for those facing life-limiting conditions. Our dedicated Hospice at Home team will be working every day over Christmas, providing compassionate care to ensure that every patient can experience the warmth and comfort of spending Christmas at home with their loved ones.

“We invite our community to join us in making a meaningful impact this Christmas. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps us continue our mission of providing comfort and care to those in need. Your donation will make a difference in the lives of patients and their loved ones during the festive season and beyond.”

Donations to the hospice’s Christmas Appeal can be made online at at www.justgiving.com/campaign/TheShakespeareHospiceChristmasAppeal2023 or by calling the hospice on 01789 266852 on Monday-Friday, 9am till 5pm.

You can watch Beth’s story about the support she and her family received at youtu.be/lAJLnruFvuE.