£13m project will bring Stratford school more facilities and space for 360 extra pupils

A NEW dance and drama studio, design and tech labs, sixth-form suite and learning intervention hub will inspire students, teachers hope.

Planning details submitted to the district council show four two- and three-storey teaching block extensions are planned for Stratford School.

Images of how the school could look. Images: YMD Boon Architects (62178273)

The school will also have a new bus pick-up and drop-off loop road and car park within its grounds.