13 tasty photographs from Alcester Food Festival

MORE than 10,000 people filled the streets - and their stomachs - as Alcester Food Festival proved to be another tasty attraction.

There were more than 100 stalls in the town centre on Saturday (17th May) with plenty of local flavours on offer from traders from Alcester, Henley, Wootton Wawen and Stratford as well as further afield, such as Anglesey (the Anglesey Spirit Company, which claims to have the finest Welsh spirits and liqueurs).

Court Leet officers toured Alcester Food Festival sampling the fayre. Photo: Mark Williamson

Organiser David Henderson said the festival had been a great success and included a more diverse range of traders than they had ever had before, selling everything from street food, artisan produce, beers, ciders, homemade bakes, cheeses, meats, preserves and more.

There was Greek, Asian and Caribbean food, with the Greek offering being a particular favourite of David’s.

Zara Smith, aged seven, and her sister Elsie, four, tucking in to hot dogs at Alcester Food Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson

New for this year was the Food Educators Brunch, an event organised and funded by Countryside Classroom. It brought together food educators, nutritionists, producers and charitable groups to shine a spotlight on healthier, more sustainable futures.

The School Bake-Off competition was won by Alcester Academy student Connor Ryan who created a jaffa orange tray bake. He won prizes for himself and his school thanks to sponsorship by Countryside Classroom.

David told the Herald the festival had been very well received.

Alcester Food Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson

“We’re half way through Tuesday and we have not had one single bit of bad news or feedback… and that’s never happened before.”

We expect David will be raising a glass to that.

It was all go on the Top Dog stall for Jordan Hamill and Jane Davies.

Stacey Nelhams served up paella on the Spanglish stall.

Alcester Food Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson

Michael Pefkianakis hard at work on Legends Greek Food brabeque at Alcester Food Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson

Merrylegs Bramley Apple Juice made from orchards in Barton was sold by Nick Jones and Sarah Cannon.

Even dogs were looked after at Alcester Food Festival with Bottom Sniffer canine beer sold by Fingerprint Brewing Co’s Daisy Bayliss. Photo: Mark Williamson

Alcester Food Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson

Alcester and Bidford Rotary Club members Kay Blake, Vaughan Blake, Carol McCormick and Bron Bunting.

Pete and Jessica Martin of The Caribbean Store had a colourful display.