13 tasty photographs from Alcester Food Festival
MORE than 10,000 people filled the streets - and their stomachs - as Alcester Food Festival proved to be another tasty attraction.
There were more than 100 stalls in the town centre on Saturday (17th May) with plenty of local flavours on offer from traders from Alcester, Henley, Wootton Wawen and Stratford as well as further afield, such as Anglesey (the Anglesey Spirit Company, which claims to have the finest Welsh spirits and liqueurs).
Organiser David Henderson said the festival had been a great success and included a more diverse range of traders than they had ever had before, selling everything from street food, artisan produce, beers, ciders, homemade bakes, cheeses, meats, preserves and more.
There was Greek, Asian and Caribbean food, with the Greek offering being a particular favourite of David’s.
New for this year was the Food Educators Brunch, an event organised and funded by Countryside Classroom. It brought together food educators, nutritionists, producers and charitable groups to shine a spotlight on healthier, more sustainable futures.
The School Bake-Off competition was won by Alcester Academy student Connor Ryan who created a jaffa orange tray bake. He won prizes for himself and his school thanks to sponsorship by Countryside Classroom.
David told the Herald the festival had been very well received.
“We’re half way through Tuesday and we have not had one single bit of bad news or feedback… and that’s never happened before.”
We expect David will be raising a glass to that.