Thirteen people were arrested for drink and drug drive offences in the county over the weekend of 16th to 18th September.

Among them was a 27-year-old woman from Shipston-on-Stour who was arrested after officers responded to a report of a drunk woman attempting to drive away from a supermarket in the town on Friday afternoon. She was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Warwickshire Police drink drive campaign (58804330)

A 33-year-old man from Leicester was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis after officers stopped a van in Birmingham Road, MappleboroughGreen on Friday afternoon.

Not far from the police HQ in Leek Wootton, a 29-year-old man from Warwick was arrested and charged with drink driving following a collision in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A 30-year-old woman from Worcester was arrested after officers responded to a report of someone driving under the influence of drugs on the A422 near Alcester in the early hours of Sunday morning. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

After being stopped for speeding in Justins Avenue, Stratford, in the early hours of Sunday morning a 25-year-old man from Alcester was subsequently arrested and charged with drink driving and driving without insurance.

Officers arrested a woman in Gibbet Lane, Shawell in the early hours of Saturday morning after responding to a report of a car being driven recklessly. The 38-year-old from Lutterworth was later charged with drink driving.

An arrest was made after officers responded to a report of a drink driver in Heath End Road, Nuneaton on Saturday evening. The 42-year-old from Nuneaton was later charged with drink driving.

A 36-year-old man from Rugby was arrested after officers stopped a car being driven erratically in Leicester Road, Wolvey on Saturday evening. The man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance. He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 36-year-old from the Nuneaton area was arrested and later charged with drink driving following a collision on the M6 in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 27-year-old woman from Rugby was arrested and charged with drink driving following a collision in Sheep Street, Rugby in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Two people were arrested after a car was stopped on the A46 in Sherbourne on Sunday night. Officers reported seeing the occupants swap seats so they attempted to breathalyse both of them. A 35-year-old woman from Birmingham was charged with being drunk in charge of a vehicle and a 35-year-old man from WestBromwich was charged with failing to provide a specimen, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

A woman was arrested in Sephton Drive, Longford after officers reported seeing a car being driven erratically in the early hours on Monday morning. The 45-year-old from #Coventry was later charged with drink driving and possession of cannabis.