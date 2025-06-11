A YOUNG girl was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Stratford yesterday (10th June).

Emergency services were at the scene on South Green Drive yesterday afternoon, with police and ambulance crews in attendance. The girl, who is believed to be a 12-year-old, was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Police and Ambulance crews at the scene yesterday

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian near to the junction of South Green Drive and Hathaway Green at 5.11pm yesterday (10th June), one ambulance attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a pedestrian, who was a girl. She was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Warwick Hospital for further assessment.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to South Green Drive in Stratford following a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian at 5.20pm yesterday (Tuesday). Officers attended and a girl – believed to be 12 years old – was taken to hospital to be checked over.”



