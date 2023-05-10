12 people in Stratford district could not vote in local elections after failing to show ID

NEW election rules left 12 people unable to vote as they were turned away from polling stations for not having the correct ID.

Data released by Stratford District Council for the elections on 4th May has revealed that 32 people were turned away, but 20 later returned with ID and voted.

Voter ID is now required at elections.

SDC said this meant 99.97 per cent of electors took with them photo ID that met the requirements, which were in force for the first time.

The council said there were 106,394 electors across the district who were eligible to vote in the local elections, which were won by the Lib Dems, and that of these, 44,896electors voted.

It added that the 32 electors who turned up without the correct ID represented 0.07 per cent of those voting. That figures drops to 0.026 per cent when looking at the 12 people who did not vote after falling foul of the new rules.

The overall voter turnout at the election was 42.19 per cent.