12 locations around south Warwickshire where thousands of homes could be built

IT’S going to cost around £2.2 million to produce and will have an impact on south Warwickshire for 25 years up to 2050.

The South Warwickshire Local Plan is moving towards the next step on its journey to become the future guide for all development in Stratford and Warwick districts.

It’s the first time the district councils for each area have worked together on a joint plan, so expect to read through a large number of reports, analysis and evidence if you want to truly get an idea of what the future for the areas looks like.

There are a lot of vital chunks of information residents need to know, such as where new housing could be built, what are the transport infrastructure plans, the strategy for town centres and rural communities, and where will new employment land be located.

And that’s before we mention sustainability – it’s the key word for Local Plans across the country.

Lots of that information will be included in the preferred options consultation (or you can read the documents at www.southwarwickshire.org.uk/swlp).

That consultation, if agreed by councillors from Warwick and Stratford districts on 12th December, will take place early in the new year.

A spokesperson for Stratford District Council explained: “Once adopted the plan will set out how both councils ensure delivery of the infrastructure, open spaces, employment sites and homes to meet our needs up to 2050.

Map showing 12 potential sites for a new settlement, which would be at least 6,000 homes. Inset, the land at Wilmcote and Bearley under consideration, running both sides of the A3400.

“The plan will be the basis upon which all planning applications will be determined in a way that supports those needs and how we address the pressing issues around climate change, biodiversity, connectivity, and resident wellbeing.”

The Local Plan process has already been through two public consultations, but this one will include 36 emerging housing and employment growth location options. Twelve of these are potential new settlement sites and 24 are “strategic growth location options” – see panels.

“Not all of these locations will ultimately be required to meet the area’s growth needs and the councils will be undertaking further analysis to conclude which locations and specific sites should form part of south Warwickshire’s growth strategy,” the spokesperson added.

The consultation will also be a call for land to find options for gipsy and traveller sites and renewable energy sites. There is also a call for sites for housing and employment in the 12 potential new settlement locations.

So far a total of 737 sites have been put forward for potential inclusion in the Local Plan.

Obviously, not all of those sites will be suitable, properly available or needed. What both Stratford and Warwick will need to be able to show is that they have a robust Local Plan that encourages growth while keeping climate change as a priority.

They will also need to show they have an adequate supply of development land – enough to cope with housing targets using the guidance set by government.

However, as previously reported by the Herald, that guidance has changed and could see Stratford and Warwick have to hugely increase the number of homes they need to build each year.

Under the old standard method (which was unlikely to be accepted by an inspector), Stratford’s annual build would have been 553 homes; Warwick’s 653. Then came the Housing & Economic Development Needs Assessment which was produced with other councils in the sub-region and gave Stratford 868 homes a year and 811 for Warwick.

However, the government wants changes in the methods used to calculate housing growth and is due to publish revisions soon. That would potentially see Stratford needing to build 1,098 new homes a year and Warwick 1,080.

With that method still unpublished and time ticking, the Stratford and Warwick councils have decided to push on using the Housing & Economic Development Needs Assessment figures while keeping an eye on the eye-watering figures which could be forced upon south Warwickshire.

The 12 locations

THE new Local Plan explores the options for new settlements.

One of the reports has assessed the sites put forward with the aim of finding locations that could potentially be used to create a new settlement – sites with the ability (in theory to start with) which could accommodate approximately 6,000-10,000 dwellings.

The report states: “The 12 potential new settlement locations identified since the last round of consultation provide a range of options across both Stratford and Warwick districts, broadly aligned to the preferred growth strategy (sustainable travel and economy).

“Of the potential 12 locations, a few locations will be identified as the most suitable, of which it is envisaged one or more of locations may be taken forward as a new settlement.”

As new settlements are generally no less than 6,000 dwellings - the minimum size to support a secondary school and GP surgery – the preferred site(s) would be a huge, long-term undertaking.

The authors of the report assessed the sites on a number of factors, including transport links, ability to install utilities, renewable energy options, flooding and space for growth.

The analysis also looks at each site with a view to have employment land available.

The 12 to make the long list were land:

1. South of Tanworth

2. East of Wood End

3. Hatton

4. South of Kingswood

5. Long Marston

6. West of Ufton

7. South of Deppers Bridge

8. North-east of Knightcote

9. West of Knightcote

10. South of Leamington/north of Wellesbourne/east of Barford

11. South of Leamington/Whitnash, west of B4455 Fosse Way

12. Bearley and Wilmcote

Of the above locations, four sites were deemed by the report to be more suitable than the others (although none are ruled out as yet): Hatton, Long Marston, the Leamington/Whitnash option and Bearley and Wilmcote.

Hatton report:

Land put forward: 403ha

Capacity: 8,156 dwellings

Green Belt: Yes

Land ownership: Numerous

Sustainability of Hatton sites: ranked 2nd of 12.

Other: Rail connections.

Long Marston Airfield

report:

Capacity: 9,850 dwellings

Green Belt: No

Land ownership: Numerous

Sustainability of Long Marston sites: 7th of 12.

Other: Already a growing development.

Leamington/Whitnash report:

Land put forward: 324 ha

Capacity: 6,480 dwellings

Green Belt: No

Land ownership: Numerous

Sustainability of Leamington/Whitnash sites: 4th of 12.

Other: Has better transport links than many of the 12 sites listed in the report.

Bearley and Wilmcote report:

Land put forward: 329ha

Capacity: 6,762 dwellings

Green Belt: Yes

Sustainability of Bearley and Wilmcote: 8th of 12.

Other: Needs further transport and education analysis.

The sites are seen as having potential to provide employment as some land is accessible to the A46 at Bishopton Hill.