12 great photos from the Stratford Festival of Motoring

THE ninth Stratford Festival of Motoring returned to the town centre at the weekend attracting thousands of visitors.

The two-day event featured unique and interesting cars on show throughout the town’s streets.

Jeremy Evans, left, showed his 1968 Ford Mustang Coupe at the Stratford Festival of Motoring last weekend where he was pictured with Cllr Sam McNaught-Barrow, deputy mayor, and show judge Andy Wheel. Photo: Iain DuckDavid j Millington

Organised runs through the surrounding Warwickshire countryside saw classic vehicles arrive in Stratford through the finish line on Wood Street for a day of browsing and chatting. There was a family area, face painting, Lego café at Escape Arts and a live screen in Bell Court.

Aaron Corsi, manager at organisers Stratford BID, said: “The weather was a little hit and miss but the town was busy, and we increased the footfall above the standard July weekend figures on both days. The event brought in an additional 25,000 on the town centre footfall counters. We’ve had good feedback from our businesses so far and the visitors we all talked to on the day have been very positive.”

He continued: “The whole aim of the motor festival is to provide an event within the town that will be of interest to the public; attract visitors to the town; and be beneficial the local town centre attractions and businesses.

“We chose to listen to the feedback from previous years and the event was a success and created a family friendly event that worked with the town businesses to showcase the wonderful exhibitors, drivers and cars.”

Amid the positive feedback, there was criticism that the weekend’s event wasn’t quite the return to the festival’s pre-Covid golden years – when cars tightly packed the street.

Commenting on Facebook, Ian Richards, along with others, noted: “It was great to see it back again. Let’s hope this is a step towards how big it used to be … I visited it on Sunday and thought the cars were quite thinly spread about. Maybe have a stage area with some local musicians playing?”

Mr Corsi responded that he was booking musicians for next year.

Stratford Festival of Motoring last weekend. Photo: Iain DuckDavid j Millington

Bob Boswell was pictured next to his 1930 Ford Pick-up at Stratford Festival of Motoring last weekend. Photo: Iain DuckDavid j Millington

