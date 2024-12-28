12 days of Christmas... but just one Stratford lamp-post

A lamp-post decorated with a knitted version of the 12 Days of Christmas has been delighting passersby in St Martin’s Close, Stratford.

The brightly coloured scenes, including a plumb partridge and juicy pears on top, holds a special allure for pupils from the Willows School, who have been passing the lamp-post on the school run since early December.

Created by friends and neighbours Sue Holmes and Helen Murphy, the glee the children have found in their handiwork has been especially gratifying.

“It’s been lovely watching the children make a fuss of it,” Sue told the Herald. “The first morning I watched mothers pointing it out, and then singing the 12 days of Christmas together. Children and Christmas, that's what it's all about.”

The detailed design took the knitting duo about three months to complete.

Sue Holmes, pictured, has created the 12 Days of Christmas lampost with her neighbour Helen Murphy in St Martin’s Close. Photo: Mark Williamson

“We try and do a different theme each year,” explained Sue. “Previously we’ve done the nativity and the naughty elves.

“All we aim to do is to put a smile on the faces of anyone that walks by,” added Sue.

Grandmother Sue, 77, has lived in St Martin’s Close since 1972, while younger friend Helen moved in around ten years ago.

Sue says Helen – who was away while the Herald took a photo – is very arty-crafty, and the two of them took up making together during Covid.

“We wanted to keep busy, push ourselves and create something. Seeing the smile on people’s faces makes it all worthwhile,” added the former Marks & Spencer worker.