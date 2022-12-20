A HOLIDAY park business based in Wootton Wawen has secured a £12.5million funding package to expand its portfolio of caravan parks.

Steve Baker and Joe Folkes from Allens Caravans, with Paul Warrington and Roger Scott from Lloyds Bank, at Bredon View Holiday Park. (61312383)

Allens Caravans provide a range of luxury holiday home and permanent residential accommodation at eight countryside and coastal locations.

In the latest phase of its expansion, the firm has widened its presence using the seven-figure loan from Lloyds Bank to complete the acquisition and development of two new sites in Aber Bay in Wales and Bredon View in Worcestershire.