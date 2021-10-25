People of Bidford came out in force to greet a very special person when he made his first visit to the village last Friday.

Reg Holbrook isn’t a celebrity, a sporting hero or a dignitary, but more of a Captain Tom figure: a venerable gentleman of advanced years spreading cheer and inspiration.

Reg laying a wreath at Bidford war memorial. Photo Peter Batacanin (52438545)

The 102-year-old Naval veteran travelled to the village from his home near Bristol to meet up with his friend Pamela, and with the help of community, Bidford gave him a big welcome that he said he will never forget.

Reg and Pamela met seven years ago at the British Legion Hotel in Weston-Super-Mare, where Pamela was staying with her husband Dennis who was on a respite stay. Dennis and Reg enjoyed sharing tales of Navy life and derring-do in the evenings. Reg was serving in the Fleet Air Arm Japan in August 1945, when victory was declared and World War Two in effect came to an end.

Reg recalled how his ship was off the coast of Japan when he heard over the tannoy “splice the main brace” indicating that each man was to be served an extra ration of rum. “That was the only celebration of VJ Day, otherwise it was business as usual,” said Reg.

The friends all met once more in Weston before Dennis sadly passed away, but Reg and Pamela have kept in touch. Reg celebrated his 100th birthday at home in Bristol in 2019 but Pamela couldn’t attend due to Dennis’s illness, so he promised to visit her in Bidford instead.

Pamela said: “Reg is such an inspiration, he’s such a cheerful and positive person. He’s interested in so many things including technology – he recently bought another iPad as well as a new smartphone. Earlier this year he decided to hand in his driving licence, in case his eyesight might become a problem, and now he has an electric scooter so he can keep on shopping and socialising.”

Reg visits Bidford. Photo Peter Batacanin

She continued: “Everywhere Reg goes people are charmed by him. He is so caring and friendly. He’s interested in good food, living well, and he always looks very dapper too.”

One of Reg’s calling points in the town was the war memorial where he was greeted by a crowd of well-wishers, including parish councillors Bill Fleming and Harry Knight. With the assistance of British Legion representative George Onens he took time to lay a wreath. Andrew Taylor, representing Alcester and district Probus Club, was also there to greet Reg, who is also a member of the club. Bidford Midcounties Co-op also presented him with a food hamper, which included produce from local suppliers.

Reg and Pamela were joined for lunch by a small group at The Bridge Restaurant before he was driven home by friends.

Pamela said: “Reg continues to be an inspiration. He shows you can continue to enjoy life at any age.

“The level of support given so generously by the residents of our local community has been amazing. It’s fairly easy to donate cash but giving up precious time and showing that you care and respect older members of society is priceless.”