FUNDRAISING has started which could see Stratford’s skatepark extended in time for its 25th anniversary next year.

Stratford Town Trust has agreed to allow the extension on its land, while Stratford District Council has said it will support the project by providing maintenance.

The missing link is now the funding – expected to be around £100,000 – for the proposals which could be unveiled as soon as next week.

Stratford Skatepark. Photo: Mark Williamson S38/4/21/6242. (45859355)

The extension is significant, not only in terms of leisure, mental health and exercise benefits for youngsters after the Covid lockdowns, but also to cope with a surge in popularity of skateboarding and BMXing following the success of the sports at the Tokyo Olympics.

Denver Taylor, of Stratford Action Sports Group and spokesperson for the skatepark, said: “We’ve got the support of Stratford District Council for the maintenance of the skate park, and Stratford Town Trust has agreed to the use of land for an extension.

“Hopefully, next week we will reveal our preliminary designs for the site following a survey on social media. We’d like to open next June or July in time for the school holidays.”

Denver first started skateboarding when he was 12 and used the then newly-opened Stratford skate park when he was 14. Tomorrow, Friday, he celebrates his 38th birthday and is already encouraging his three-year-old son to follow in dad’s footsteps.

“Skateboarding is an individual sport, it’s not like rugby or football,” Denver said. “What individuals can do is become part of a community at Stratford skatepark. There is an etiquette and we look after each other – there are friends I’ve made there over the years who I’m still in contact with.”

Stratford Skatepark. Photo: Mark Williamson S38/4/21/6276. (45859390)

He added: “Young people’s health is so important. The skatepark has been such a massive benefit to young people’s physical and mental health.

“I’d say interest has increased by 200 per cent since the Olympics. In Redditch, the council has backed a combined skate and BMX park, there’s also a park at Meon Vale and this shows there’s a huge interest in the sport, particularly after the inspiration of our youngest Olympian Sky Brown in Tokyo.

Stratford Skatepark. Photo: Mark Williamson S38/4/21/6260. (45859383)

“We’ve got 58-year-olds who did skateboarding in their heyday coming back, we’ve got a dads’ group, a beginners’ club and a young women’s section.

“The extension means newcomers can use the facility while more experienced skateboarders can use the existing park.

“The next step is to secure funding for the project, which is estimated to cost about £100,000, but we are hopeful that local businesses will get involved and the skateboard community has already started fundraising.

“This park is a hidden gem. It’s well loved and well used, and we want it to be there for another 25 years because it might just inspire some future Olympic medals from this area.”

Last week Denver took part in a film about the skatepark, commissioned by Stratford Town Trust, which highlighted the health and wellbeing positives the park brings to young people’s lives.