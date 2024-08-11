Home   News   Article

Four women and three children were killed in a horrific coach accident in Blockley on 5th August 1924

By Gill Sutherland
-
Published: 00:12, 12 August 2024

ONE hundred years on since a bus crash killed seven in the village of Blockley, the tragedy still resonates with residents today.

The horrific details of 5th August 1924 were recorded in great detail in the Stratford Herald and Evesham Journal, some of which is repeated verbatim here.

Blockley bus crash
A party of 11 mothers and nine children had been enjoying a visit ten miles away to Stanton, where Blockley Girl Guides had been on a camp-out on the estate of Sir Philip Stott.

