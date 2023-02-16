A REGULAR bedtime, a simple, healthy diet and living in a great community are the secrets of a long life, according to Pam Norman who celebrates her 100th birthday today (Thursday).

Born in Birmingham, Pam attended the city’s King Edward VI High School for Girls and left, aged 16, at the outbreak of the Second World War because she “didn’t want to be evacuated to some potty girls’ school in Malvern”.

“I got married rather stupidly when I was 18,” said told the Herald. “My husband was frightfully good looking and had a Morgan 44 drophead coupe.”