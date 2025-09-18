100 year-old whose wedding was made possible by First Lady of the United States of America

A WOMAN who was able to get a wedding dress through the efforts of a First Lady of the United States has turned 100 in Shipston.

Kathleen Armstrong, who lives at Low Furlong Nursing Home, enjoyed a day with family and friends for the landmark birthday on 12th September. After going out for a meal with her family, she returned to the home for afternoon tea.

Originally from Barnsley, Kathleen joined up to the army during the Second World War twice - the first time she was removed due to not being the required age of 17 and a half (she was 17).

When she was of age, Kathleen re-enlisted and spent the war as part of the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS). In this role, she helped to maintain all sorts of vehicles the army were using.

She was based at a stately home in Staffordshire, and Kathleen recalled how vehicles were camouflaged and hidden under trees to avoid being spotted by any German aircraft flying over.

Kathleen Armstrong on her 100th birthday.

Kathleen got married in between VE Day and VJ Day, but the story behind her dress is an amazing one.

“During the war, everybody had coupons to get items such as wedding dresses, but we just had our uniforms,” Kathleen told the Herald.

“When I got married, I was in the army and so had no coupons. Somehow or other the word got around that Bess Truman, wife of President Harry Truman, had learned that the women in the army didn't have coupons to have a wedding dress and so she was to send some over.

“I went to see the commanding officer, and I don't think she knew anything about it then but she soon got to know. She said that I need to get my size and luckily the one that she sent for fit me. So I got married in a dress provided by the President’s wife.”

After the war, Kathleen returned to South Yorkshire working as first a mechanic and then a 16 year period as a teacher at a college in Barnsley.

Last year, Kathleen was part of the Prime Timers, a choir that set a new world record as being the oldest choir with an average age of 94. This took place in Stratford, and the choir even got to sing Christmas classics alongside singing legend Tony Christie.

Eating well and looking after yourself is the key to a long and happy life, according to Kathleen, whose mother also lived to celebrate her own 100th birthday, receiving a telegram from Queen Elizabeth II.

Kathleen has her own special correspondence, a card from King Charles and Queen Camilla, which she was delighted to open on her birthday.



