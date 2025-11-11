A 100-year-old army veteran selling poppies, has urged everyone not to forget.

Kathleen Armstrong, who lives in Shipston, was outside the British Royal Legion shop in the town last week, supporting the Poppy Appeal and chatting to passersby.

Kathleen served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) during the Second World War and played a crucial role in maintaining army vehicles such as jeeps and Land Rovers.

The vehicles were parked under hedges and trees, to hide them from enemy air attack.

One of Kathleen’s jobs was to take out the batteries and connect them to chargers, so the vehicles couldn’t be stolen and the batteries wouldn’t go flat.

She also regularly checked oil and water levels and tyre pressure to make sure the vehicles were ready to be delivered to troops wherever and whenever needed.

She was just 17 and working in her local co-op, when she and a friend first tried to enrol in the army.

She said: “We didn't realise when you filled in your form, it was sent to where you worked to request your release.

“My boss wrote 'underage' across our forms and sent them back.

“We had to go and see a very severe major, who gave us a good ticking-off and said they had better things to do than to run after young girls.

“Well, we waited another few months and then put ‘unemployed’ on our enrolment forms, so they couldn't ask anyone.”

Coincidentally, Kathleen was stationed in Stratford for three years during the war.

Now she says she wants to do her bit to help remind people of the terrible toll of war.

She said: “People are forgetting and if they’re not reminded, it'll all be forgotten all together and that's not right.

“After what everybody went through, it's sad - we don't want any more wars.”

Clare Smith, lifestyle coordinator at Low Furlong care home where Kathleen lives, is a committee member of the Shipston branch of the Royal British Legion.

Clare said: “Because Kathleen was in the army, I thought it would be nice for her and another gentleman here to help sell poppies.

“She really enjoyed it and so many people stopped to chat to Kathleen, hear her story and have their photos taken with her.”



