THE week started dramatically in Stratford with a fire at the town centre’s largest hotel.

The fire broke out at the 259-bed Crowne Plaza on Bridge Foot just before midnight on Monday (29th April) in – it is suspected – the projection room, leading to thick smoke filling the hotel.

Staff quickly called the fire service and evacuated the building. Scores of guests were left to gather in front of hotel, some wearing just their nightclothes and dressing gowns.