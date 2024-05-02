Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Investigation ongoing into fire broke that out at the 259-bed Crowne Plaza on Bridge Foot just before midnight on Monday

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 23:33, 02 May 2024

THE week started dramatically in Stratford with a fire at the town centre’s largest hotel.

The fire broke out at the 259-bed Crowne Plaza on Bridge Foot just before midnight on Monday (29th April) in – it is suspected – the projection room, leading to thick smoke filling the hotel.

Staff quickly called the fire service and evacuated the building. Scores of guests were left to gather in front of hotel, some wearing just their nightclothes and dressing gowns.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE