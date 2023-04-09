JANET Gardner, a south Warwickshire resident of over 70 years, celebrated her 100th birthday last week by receiving 100 birthday cards from wellwishers.

After her care home Lower Meadow put out an appeal, Janet was sent the cards from various members of the Stratford community and including Bishopton Primary schoolchildren.

Residents and team members from the care home also created handmade cards to celebrate her special day.

Janice Gardner is still very active at the age of 100. Photo: Mark Williamson. (63401557)

Janet shared her life story with the Herald while speaking on the phone via her son Nick, as the centenarian is a little hard of hearing although otherwise “bright as a button”. She helpfully shouts out clarifications as Nick checks on a few facts.

Originally born in Pilton in Somerset, Janet joined the Women’s Royal Navy Service at the start of World War Two.

While training with the Wrens, Janet met Philip Mountbatten, later Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Apparently she regularly spotted the handsome prince as they would both frequent the pubs on Lord Street – in Liverpool - on their Saturdays off.

When asked if he ever flirted with her, Janet could be heard giggling in response – and apparently nodded in agreement.

Her work with the Wrens saw her travel to South Africa on the SS Pasteur. She also sailed to New York, transporting German prisoners of war over the Atlantic, then bringing back British RAF officers, however. While in the States she befriended Elizabeth Arden, who founded her own cosmetics empire, who insisted Janet and her friend use her New York apartment rather than be the only women sleeping on the troopship.

For a time Janet’s father, Rev Frank Hedger, served as a missionary in South Africa, but after the war he moved the family to Gaydon, where he became vicar.

It was at Gaydon that Janet met her husband, Bill Gardner, who farmed locally.

They were together in Oxhill from 1976 up until Bill’s passing in 2002. They had a very happy marriage with three sons, and Janet is blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Janet stayed in Oxhill until six months ago when, following a short illness, she moved into Lower Meadow.

Nick son said: “She’s as bright as a button, still does her crosswords and reads, she just can’t hear too well unfortunately.’

“Mum’s is very positive, she loves life. She loved gardening and she always had the prettiest garden in Oxhill. Always busy and active, she was a church warden for donkey’s years.”

When asked what her secret to a long life was, Nick jokingly said it was her love of Sanatogen Tonic Wine although Janet insisted it was simply working hard.

Janet celebrated her 100th with a party hosted at chapel in Kineton, there she received her congratulatory card from King Charles III, which was presented to her by ex-Lord Lieutenant Sir Martin Dunne.

“My mother made her own speech and had everyone in hysterics. Then I made a speech and then she kept butting into my speech and saying ‘you got this wrong you got that wrong’ – it was very funny. There was about 60 people there, we had a great time.”

Nick added: “Mum is very spirited, even now at 100 years and counting she’s a woman who knows what she wants and gets it.”