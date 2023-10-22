A CONDEMNED squash court building in Alcester is being transformed into a creative hub thanks to a new £100,000 project headed by the town council.

An ambitious plan to transform the redundant site into a centre that supports men’s health will come to fruition next spring with the launch of the Alcester Community Shed.

The initiative is modelling itself on the Men’s Shed movement which seeks to create a dedicated space where chaps can come together to form friendships and reduce social isolation whilst getting hands-on and pursue practical skills like making and mending.