£100,000 for air ambulance after 23-year-old died in horse fall

MORE than £100,000 has been raised by the family and former colleagues of young woman who died after falling from a horse.

Charlotte Cole, former head girl at Claire Dyson Racing and Rehabilitation in Cleeve Prior, was 23 when she died in a gallops accident in 2011.

(L-R: Stephanie, Diane and Roger Cole (Charlotte’s sister and parents), Emma Wood, head of fundraising and marketing for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and Claire Dyson of Claire Dyson Racing). (60339596)

Over the past 11 years, Claire Dyson Racing and Charlotte’s family, Roger, Diane and their daughter Stephanie Cole, have undertaken numerous fundraising initiatives for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

On Thursday (27th October) at Stratford Racecourse, which included a race in Charlotte’s memory, they handed over a cheque for £103,000.

Claire Dyson, on behalf of Claire Dyson Racing and Rehabilitation and the Cole family, said: “While the reason we fundraise for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is out of tragic loss, we are extremely proud to have reached this incredible milestone having supported the charity over the last decade.

“We would like to offer our enormous thanks to the many people who have supported our fundraising activities. Their unwavering support and kindness has been very much appreciated and gives us some comfort in honouring Charlotte’s memory.”

Hanna Sebright, chief executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Sadly, our advanced critical care paramedics and doctors are called out to a horse rider in desperate need of enhanced pre-hospital care every week, so support from the equestrian community is critical to maintaining our service in the rural communities we serve.

“The Cole family and Claire Dyson are very dear to us at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and we are continually grateful for their unfaltering support of our organisation.

“Their milestone £103,000 donation over the last ten years has enabled us to assist more than 60 patients in their critical hour of need at the scene of their incident.”