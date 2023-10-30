Roads minister very aware of tragic death toll on A46 Stratford to Alcester road

ROADS minister Richard Holden MP said he’s very much aware of the tragic death toll on the A46 Stratford to Alcester Road and improving safety will be a priority on dangerous roads across the country.

The MP attended a personalised number plate auction at the Stratford Manor Hotel last Thursday and the Herald interviewed him about the A46 and about the ongoing chaos caused by roadworks in Stratford.

Mr Holden said he was very aware about the extent of deaths and serious injuries on the A46 and as under secretary of state for roads and local transport revealed that a significant portion of the £10 billion now freed up from HS2 would be given to local authorities in the Midlands to make road safety a priority and this included the A46.