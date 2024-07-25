Wootton Wawen antiques dealer collects historic postcards for future generations
Published: 14:00, 25 July 2024
AMIDST the carnage of the First World War, Sidney Sims aged 18, sent a postcard from the frontline in France to his sweetheart, Gertrude, wishing her a happy birthday.
Sidney’s grandson – Phil Sims – still has that postcard... along with 10,000 others he’s collected over the years.
“I find them fascinating,” Phil said. “I feel like I’m some sort of custodian because the postcards are historical snapshots of a time gone by.