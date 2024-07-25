AMIDST the carnage of the First World War, Sidney Sims aged 18, sent a postcard from the frontline in France to his sweetheart, Gertrude, wishing her a happy birthday.

Sidney’s grandson – Phil Sims – still has that postcard... along with 10,000 others he’s collected over the years.

Phil Sims with a handful of his 10,000 postcards.

“I find them fascinating,” Phil said. “I feel like I’m some sort of custodian because the postcards are historical snapshots of a time gone by.