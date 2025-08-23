AROUND 1,600 people attended the Tysoe Flower Show and Fete last Saturday (16th August), with all ages enjoying what was on offer in the village playing fields.

Highlights of the day included a dog show and appearances from Suffolk Punch horses, alpacas and sheep. In the marquee, winners were awarded for their flowers, fruit and vegetables. This included a whopper of a pumpkin that weighed almost 134 kilograms.

A series of classic cars were on display, which also proved to be popular. For the first time ever, these were joined by classic motorcycles.

This still working 1960’s vintage combine harvester was displayed at Tysoe Show on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Shipston Town Band and Bakayoko Music Company provided plenty of tunes.

Shipston Beekeepers Association members David Dean, master beekeeper, Clare Dean, Margery Blower and Martin Sharp sold their honey and was based gifts at the Tysoe Show on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Jean Daglish showed her 1964 Rover P4 in the car display at Tysoe Show on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

An alpaca at the Tysoe Show on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

The clean-up job after the show was made easier by the Tysoe Wombles, who kept things tidy during the day. This was their first flower show appearance having formed earlier this year.

“Everyone got involved on the day, we had no shortage of volunteers,” said Christine Tuffin, who is a member of the show committee.

Tysoe Football Club captain Josh Truman and Tom Gardner, vice-captain, along with their respective partners Izzy Lewis and Harriet Wayne had a penalty shooting challenge to raise money for the club at the Tysoe Show on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Adult players from Tysoe United Football Club helped to organise the parking and we had lots of volunteers from around the village help with collecting admission money. The Women’s Institute sold tea and cakes and they had their best ever year for this.”



Evelyn Sullivan from Gateridge Farm in Brackley displayed this 11-year-old Sufflok Punch horse Gateridge Ivor at the Tysoe Show on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

One of the vintage and classic cars at the Tysoe Show on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Gateridge Farm from Brackley displayed this Suffolk Punch Gateridge Earl at Tysoe Show, owner Andrew Sullivan at the reigns being pictured with his grandchildren Lewis Sullivan, Thomas Weston, aged four, and Alfred Weston, eight. Photo: Mark Williamson

What a whopper … Flower show secretary for the past 31 years Jo Freeston was pictured with the first prize winning giant marrow which weighed in at at 295lbs and took first prize for Jane-Ann Peachy at the Tysoe Show on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

