AROUND 1,600 people attended the Tysoe Flower Show and Fete last Saturday (16th August), with all ages enjoying what was on offer in the village playing fields.
Highlights of the day included a dog show and appearances from Suffolk Punch horses, alpacas and sheep. In the marquee, winners were awarded for their flowers, fruit and vegetables. This included a whopper of a pumpkin that weighed almost 134 kilograms.
A series of classic cars were on display, which also proved to be popular. For the first time ever, these were joined by classic motorcycles.
Shipston Town Band and Bakayoko Music Company provided plenty of tunes.
The clean-up job after the show was made easier by the Tysoe Wombles, who kept things tidy during the day. This was their first flower show appearance having formed earlier this year.
“Everyone got involved on the day, we had no shortage of volunteers,” said Christine Tuffin, who is a member of the show committee.
“Adult players from Tysoe United Football Club helped to organise the parking and we had lots of volunteers from around the village help with collecting admission money. The Women’s Institute sold tea and cakes and they had their best ever year for this.”