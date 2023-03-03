£1.4m funding could see return of plans for new Shipston Medical Centre

A NEW medical centre could be back on the agenda for Shipston after the scheme was given more than £1.4 million.

The new Shipston Medical Centre formed a central part of proposals to redevelop part of the Ellen Badger Hospital site, on Stratford Road, into a healthcare hub.

Artist's impression of the Ellen Badger medical centre (62761799)

Plans were approved which would have moved GP services into a new building on a site where there would also be outpatient services, treatment rooms, specialist nurses and other health professionals, including Shipston Home Nursing.