£1.4m funding could see return of plans for new Shipston Medical Centre
Published: 05:54, 03 March 2023
A NEW medical centre could be back on the agenda for Shipston after the scheme was given more than £1.4 million.
The new Shipston Medical Centre formed a central part of proposals to redevelop part of the Ellen Badger Hospital site, on Stratford Road, into a healthcare hub.
Plans were approved which would have moved GP services into a new building on a site where there would also be outpatient services, treatment rooms, specialist nurses and other health professionals, including Shipston Home Nursing.