£1.45m boost to reduce carbon footprint in Stratford district homes

MAJOR government funding worth £1.45million will allow Stratford District Council to boost the energy efficiency of social housing across the area.

The authority, working with housing association Orbit, received the money after making a successful bid to the social housing decarbonisation fund (SHDF) demonstrator. In addition to the £1.45million funding, Orbit is also investing £2.2million into the project in the Stratford district.

The government scheme supports the decarbonisation of social housing over 2020-21 and aims to boost green jobs as part of the Covid-19 economic recovery plan. The programme, worth £50million, will support social landlords to demonstrate innovative ways of retrofitting large numbers of social housing.

Survey work is now under way on a variety of properties across the district with a view to identify what measures will help lower each property’s carbon footprint. Once identified, the measures will be applied over the coming year. There will be no charge for the survey assessment, or any subsequent work undertaken.

Following the energy assessment, Orbit customers who may benefit from this project will be notified by them and their appointed energy advisors who will explain the next steps.

Nick Cadd, housing and communities manager at the district council, said: “We’re delighted residents in Stratford-on-Avon district will be benefitting from this project.

“Improving energy efficiency and potentially saving money on fuel bills is good news for tenants as well as making homes warmer and reducing carbon emissions across the sector. This project and funding will allow us to explore the most appropriate measures that would help improve the energy efficiency of the homes people in our area live in.”