£1.16m for Stratford businesses, clubs and charities including arts projects and hot tubs

SPORTS clubs, charities, businesses and youth organisations have all benefited from a share of £1,162,900 of funding awarded by Stratford District Council.

One of the big winners was Men’s Shed Stratford which received £49,950 while there was £39,000 for Stratford Sports Club and £10,964 for two hot tubs in Whichford.

In total, 49 projects across the district have been helped as part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF). Micro and small business enterprises in rural areas, anti-crime measures and volunteer organisations all receive money.

Cllr George Cowcher, the district council’s planning and economic development portfolio holder, said: “We are pleased to be able to help a number of small businesses and organisations from across the whole of the district. This funding will have a really positive impact on a great mix of projects supporting our communities and businesses, helping to attract new jobs and investment.”

£25,000 went to Stratford District Council itself to install footfall counting cameras in Stratford to support businesses, avoid empty shops and drive more visitors to the town centre through regular monitoring.

A new event called Paint Stratford got £5,000 for high quality murals from street artists in the town and Friends of Stratford Shopmobility has been awarded £25,100 to improve equipment for residents and visitors wishing to access the service.

1st Harbury Scout and Guide Group received £45,000 for alterations to its building, to improve toilet facilities and provide a meeting room and hire space.

Tanworth Tennis Club got £25,000 to resurface two courts and Stratford Sports Club Ltd received £39,000 to improve safety and enable expansion of the cricket facilities and practice decks to increase community involvement.

Men’s Shed Stratford got £49,950 to set up a mobile Men Shed in Stratford and surrounding communities, and £50,000 has been awarded to Pug Pubs Stratford Ltd for the installation of a new commercial kitchen and dining room within the recently purchased Red Lion pub in Northend. The only pub in the village is re-opening after four years.

Some like it hot and The Wild Sauna received £10,964 for two wood-fired hot tubs mounted on hardwood decking sited at Whichford Mill which it hopes will increase bookings.