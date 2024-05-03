Home   News   Article

1,000 new homes a year needed in Stratford district, according to latest forecasts

By Gill Oliver
Published: 09:19, 03 May 2024

JUST UNDER a thousand homes a year need to be built in Stratford to meet demand, according to latest forecasts.

Consultants recommend 993 more new homes a year between now and 2050 within the district, more than previously thought.

The figures have gone down badly with some councillors and activists, who say they’re too high and based on catering for people moving here from Coventry, Birmingham and other places, rather than genuine local need.

