1,000 incidents of fly-tipping recorded each year in the Cotswolds

ROGUE traders are blighting the Cotswolds countryside where there are more than 1,000 fly-tipping incidents each year.

A campaign has been launched this summer to crack down on the crime with residents encouraged to double check who they hire to take their waste away.

It’s believed the district is targeted by people from neighbouring areas such as Warwickshire, Cheltenham, Oxfordshire, Swindon and South Gloucestershire.

Kev Lea, Cotswold District Council’s enviro-crimes programme officer, said: “When residents ask these waste carriers, these people in white vans, do they have a licence, they should ask if they can see it and if it is an upper tier licence. The upper tier license is required when you are taking away other people’s waste such as a man in the van service, a house clearance, or a skip.

Rubbish found dumped at Mickleton.

“A reputable waste carrier is going to give customers a transfer note which says what they have taken away. They are going to list it down.”

He said the waste would then be handed over at household recycling centres along with the note.

“The system is pretty foolproof, it works. But these rogues don’t want to know about waste transfer notes or receipts.”

Mr Lea said the Cotswold council is also doing stop and searches with the police and other agencies across the district to check if contractors have a waste licence.

He said flytipping costs the taxpayer in the Cotswolds thousands of pounds each year.

“Over the last few years there has been an average of between 1,000 and 1,100 flight tips each year,” he said.

Fixed penalty notices of up to £600 can be issued by the council if residents fail to fulfil their duty of care.

Visit www.cotswold.gov.uk/flytipping for more information on people’s responsibilities and how to report fly-tipping.