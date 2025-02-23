SO often a firm that bears a familiar family name has long since passed into the hands of big business, remote from the proud traditions that first brought it success.

An exception to that rule is Wootton Wawen-based Allens Caravans which held a special gathering this week to highlight its history and its renewed vigour as it looks to the future.

Current CEO James Allen is from the third of four generations that are part of the story and used Monday’s event to highlight how they were going to uphold the cherished traditions of the brand while embracing new ideas that add to their offering at locations dotted around the country.

An early obvious change has been the launch of a new website and they are about to introduce their first glamping pods.

“Sometimes change is good and we’re embracing a new era for Allens Caravans,” James told the Herald.

As Allen Caravans looks to the future CEO James Allen raised a glass at Wootton Hall where he was pictured with Patty Allen, James’ aunt and shareholder, Megan Bates, group marketing manager, Amy Allen, James’ wife, and Sarah Bates, shareholder. Photo: Mark Williamson

But he was quick to point out that would not be at the expense of what had underpinned their progress thus far: “We’re taking another step forward in the modern era but not forgetting our core values of family and being a family-run business.”

For James it’s in his blood and his lifelong passion shines through: “All I’ve ever known is caravans, caravanning and caravan parks,” he said.

“We’ve got lots of history, staff who have been with us for more than 40 years – and the future’s bright.”

That positivity has its roots in a moment of inspiration – or good fortune. His grandfather Bill set the ball rolling with Allens Autos, selling cars in Wolverhampton, seemingly a long way from its idyllic Wootton Hall home of today. But in what was undoubtedly a life-changing moment, they brought in some caravans to fill up space – and soon found they were in demand.

Bill saw the opportunity and in 1947 formed Allens Caravans and soon leased space at Wootton Hall to site caravans there.

Allens Caravans has been selling caravans since the 1940s and is now moving into glamping pods, below.

Business was good and in 1956 he bought the grounds from the estate owners, followed by the entire estate the following year.

The head office of Allens Caravans moved to Wootton Hall where it remains to this day.

They staged the first Midlands Caravan Exhibition that year which became an annual event but the next step change came in the early 1960s after Bill visited the United States and saw the potential in large static caravans as holiday or permanent homes.

By 1962 one of the drives back at Wootton Hall was named The Retreat and several static homes were put there. Though largely out of sight, there are now some 300 homes laid out around several roads there.

Among the first arrivals was what was then Europe’s largest and most expensive static caravan built by Allens Caravans at a cost of £1,875. It measured 36ft x 10ft.

An image from 1957.

The 1960s saw the start of an expansion that continued through subsequent decades into mobile home and holiday parks, buying and selling existing sites – and building their own.

The company have continued to develop their offering, a recent change being the opening of a new eco clubhouse, including an indoor pool powered by a heat pump, at their Aber Bay site, near Aberystwyth, in 2023, billed as its biggest investment so far.

Changes like that and other new moves like the glamping pods due to be in situ at two of their holiday parks ready for the Easter break, typify the commitment to getting it right for the customer – and doing right by them as the underpinning of a good business.

It’s an approach James said he picked up at an early stage from his grandfather and he added: “We are led by our customers – and the best marketing is our customers.”