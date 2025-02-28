A WIXFORD has reopened following a significant upgrade. The Fish has undergone a £320,000 transformation by owners Star Pubs.



The pub has been closed since the new year but now it will open its doors with new permanent tenants. The Honeybourne Pub Company ran The Fish on a temporary basis, but this has become full time following the renovation.



The changes to the pub include both its interior and exterior. Exposed beams will now be visible over the dining area and in the bar pub goers will notice floral wallpaper, decorative floor tiles and a new TV.

Amy Mathias, operations director of The Honeybourne Pub Company, outside The Fish

The outside of the pub has been given a fresh look too, with a new oak entrance porch and new signage. Disabled access and disabled toilets with baby changing facilities have also been installed, and existing toilets have also benefited from the upgrade.



The pub will reopen its doors on Saturday 1 March. It will be open from 11.30am, with food served from 12pm to 8.30pm Monday to Saturday and then between 12pm and 4.30pm on Sunday.

Inside The Fish in Wixford following refurbishment work

Amy Mathias, Operations Director of The Honeybourne Pub Company, said: “The Fish is now the perfect destination for any season, whether you’re settling in by the fire with a perfectly poured pint of draft beer or enjoying a sunny afternoon in The Fish’s riverside garden. It’s the ideal place to relax and savour the moment.



“We have already built a reputation for exceptional food and a warm welcome, whilst running the pub on a temporary basis pending renovations. This is thanks to the dedication of our head chef, Matthew Young, and local manager, Carl Hathaway. We now plan to elevate the dining experience, offering a sophisticated gastro menu in our restaurant, while still serving high quality, traditional pub classics that can be enjoyed in our bar and garden areas.”

The dining area of The Fish following refurbishment



