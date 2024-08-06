Warwickshire pubs - including one in Alveston - bought by Fuller’s for £22.5 million

TWO Stratford district pubs have been bought by pub giant Fuller’s.

The London-based firm paid £22.5 million for Lovely Pubs, which has seven venues in the region. Both Baraset Barn in Alveston and the Moat House Inn at Kings Coughton were included in the deal along with the Boot Inn, Lapworth; The Farm in Monkspath; Morton’s Kitchen in Dickens Heath; the Orange Tree in Chadwick End; and the Queen’s Head in Stoke Pound.

Lovely Pubs employed a team of around 260 people who Fuller’s said will be retained.

Fuller’s chief executive, Simon Emeny, said: “I am absolutely delighted to be announcing this news. We are very careful when it comes to finding great sites to add to our iconic pub estate – and the Lovely Pubs business is a perfect match and a fantastic acquisition.

The Moat House, Kings Coughton.

“It was established 30 years ago and is an excellent business with outstanding, well-invested sites offering delicious, fresh, locally sourced food, a great drinks range and a wonderful welcome. It adds scale to our presence within our geography and is a great next chapter in the Fuller’s story.

“We can’t wait to welcome the Lovely Pubs team to the Fuller’s family. We will continue to run the sites with their existing offer and it’s exciting to be working with the Lovely Pubs founders.

“We have spent the last few years getting the Fuller’s business in the best possible shape – and this is a perfect opportunity to grow our managed pubs and hotels estate.”

Lovely Pubs founder, Paul Salisbury, added: “We have spent the last 30 years building up a wonderful business – and we are delighted to be partnering with Fuller’s for the next stage in the Lovely Pubs journey.

“Our ethos, values and vision are very similar, and Fuller’s has the credentials and expertise to deliver further success for these seven fantastic pubs.”