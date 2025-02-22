Warwickshire pub hits a bull’s eye as landlord told mural can remain

A LANDLORD has scored a bull’s eye after being told a mural on his pub can stay.

Last June, Martin Peel was warned the eight-foot painting of a Hereford bull on the outside of the Bull’s Head in Wootton Wawen broke planning rules.

As reported by the Herald, Stratford District Council explained the image – known as Eddie-bull – would have to be taken off the 500-year-old, grade II listed pub within four weeks, as he didn’t have permission.

Encouraged by support from regulars and residents including the parish council, Martin hired planning consultants and applied for retrospective listed building consent and an advertising application.

He also set up a petition to ‘save Eddie-Bull’, which attracted 1,500 signatures and started a social media campaign under the hashtag #SaveEddieBullMural.

Landlord Martin Peel with Eddie-bull. Photo: Mark Williamson

The arresting mural was painted by artist and traditional signwriter Phil Taylor, who’s created hand-painted signage for many other breweries and pubs across Stratford district, including the Bell Inn at Welford, The Crown Inn at Claverdon and The Fox at Loxley.

Since taking over the Marston-owned Bull’s Head almost four years ago, Martin and wife Omm have worked hard to make it more welcoming and attractive.

And after listening to feedback from both councils, they made a few changes, such as painting over a car park sign that was also on the wall.

Martin, who has a second job as an aircraft engineer, told the Herald how he hadn’t realised he needed planning permission at the time he commissioned the mural.

His added his aim had always been to make the pub more eye-catching, and said the mural was intended to be “a bit of fun for the regulars and a way of advertising the pub and get new customers in”.

His next project is to swap an unsightly patch of tarmac at the front of the pub and extend the lawn and also add a picket-style fence to boost the pub’s kerb appeal.

He said: “We see ourselves as custodians of this place and just want it to be as welcoming and traditional as possible.

“Everyone in the main was very supportive when I explained what we want to do and I think they could see what we are giving back to the community.

“We appreciate the fact we were able to partner with the council and find middle ground together.”

As for Eddie-Bull, he can look forward to a wash and brush-up in April, when artist Phil Taylor will return to give the mural a refresh.