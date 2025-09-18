Warwickshire glamp site to feature on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed TV show

A SNITTERFIELD farm will feature in the Channel 4 reality TV series Four in Bed next week.

Charlotte Cleveley, Matthew Wood’s and their Apple Farm glamping site were filmed for the show, which sees hospitality business owners from across the UK take turns staying at one another’s B&Bs.

Each episode shows the B&Bs visited and ranked by the guests with the overall winner announced at the end of the week.

The show starts on Monday (22nd September) with the episode dedicated to Apple Farm, which rents out shepherd’s huts, bell tents and tent pitches, being aired on Tuesday.

Charlotte and Matt at Apple Farm, Snitterfield.

Competition comes from Blackpool and North Wales.

Charlotte, 47, said: “We had a great time in the two weeks filming the show. It’s a full-on experience but we met some lovely people with lots of fun along the way.

“One bit of feedback we got was that they didn’t like walking to the toilets so we made sure to make our new shepherd’s huts en suite.”

The former sales and marketing manager set up the glamping site after returning from 14 years in Australia and taking ownership of a derelict fruit farm purchased by her late father.

Apple Farm also operates as a ‘care farm’, providing an environment where people can connect with nature, build confidence, and improve wellbeing through farming activities.

The project, Charlotte said, was driven by a cause close to her heart after many years of helping to care for her older brother, Sam, who has cerebral palsy.

Some of the The Four in a Bed contestants.

“This awareness of the special needs community gave us the idea. We’re very lucky that we have a great care team who look after his physical needs but unfortunately I’ve noticed there is less provision for social needs, which are important because they provide a better quality of life.

“Through the care farm we will be doing our bit to address this by opening our doors to a wide range of people with different needs and abilities. ‘Sam’s Farm’ already welcomes Heart of England Mencap staff and clients on a weekly basis. Being outdoors in nature is good for everyone.”

Charlotte added: “Farming is full of challenges - from rising costs to unpredictable weather - and this summer has especially highlighted the pressures many farms are facing. We’re passionate about helping people understand what it really takes to run a farm today.

“Diversifying into glamping has been a lifeline for us, and after 10 successful years with camping pitches and bell tents, the shepherd’s huts are a natural next step.

Charlotte and Matt on one of the filming days.

“Alongside our care farm, they allow us to sustain the business for the future while creating opportunities for guests.”

Four in a Bed is broadcast at 5pm weekdays on Channel 4 and will also be available on the channel’s streaming service.