Warwickshire firm generating growth in the green power industry

A BRIGHT idea at the right time has seen a family business generate remarkable growth by being in the forefront of the green revolution.

Powerland in Alcester will be a new name to many but is a multi-million pound business at its Springfield Business Park headquarters with roots that stretch back a number of years.

Keith Newey had an established career in the power generation industry – including working with the BBC outside broadcast unit – and set up his own business in 2016 to sell generators, building up a network of customers such as hospitals that needed back-up.