Warwickshire campaigners raise £8k as they fight for future of village pub

CAMPAIGNERS fighting to save their village pub have raised more than £8,000.

The row over the Fox and Hounds in Great Wolford re-ignited in December after the Planning Inspectorate allowed an appeal by the pub’s owners, granting them planning permission to convert it into two homes.

The decision was a shock for campaigners who celebrated in August last year, following a decision to refuse consent to convert the 17th-century watering hole into housing.

More than 60 supporters packed into the Stratford District Council planning committee meeting and watched councillors vote to save their pub.

But now the appeal by the pub’s owners has been allowed, campaigners – made up of residents from Great Wolford, several surrounding villages and the Wolfords Joint Parish Council – have started the process of challenging this decision by serving papers to secure a planning statutory review.

The Fox and Hounds in Great Wolford

As part of that, they launched a fundraising campaign online with a target of £20,000 - earlier this week they had reached £8,740.

Campaigners list two main grounds for their challenge to the Planning Inspectorate’s decision.

The first is mode of determination because the Planning Inspectorate used a written procedure whereas, given the amount of local and public interest, campaigners say the challenge should have taken place via a hearing or inquiry.

The second of the grounds listed is a failure to consider two offers in March 2024 to buy the Fox and Hounds pub, as the planning inspector’s decision does not reference these.

