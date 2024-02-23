Vote update – Stratford BID gets another five years after ‘yes’ victory

STRATFORD BID has been voted back in for another five years.

The result of the vote, which closed yesterday (Thursday) was:

- 54 per cent voted ‘yes’ by number of businesses

- 72 per cent voted ‘yes’ by rateable value

The turnout was 36 per cent from a ballot of 382 businesses in the BID area, which covers the town centre and, following a revision, the Maybird Centre.

Stratford-upon-Avon BID interim manager Michelle Baker, with Rich Jones, chairman. Photo: Mark Williamson

That means around 140 of the possible 382 ballots were returned/correctly filled in.

BID said on its Facebook site it was “delighted to announce that it has been re-elected for a further five years.

“The result, which was endorsed following a ballot of 382 local businesses, will see the BID continue its mission to enhance the local business environment and stimulate economic growth within the town centre.”

Businesses were asked whether they wanted BID to continue operating until 2029, based on a business plan put forward by the board members earlier this year.

The yes vote will see the BID raise around £1.9 million in a levy on businesses over the next five years to support its spending outlined in the plan, which includes:

- Funding for extra police patrols in Stratford town centre to tackle shoplifting and anti-social behaviour

- Food and motor festivals as well as a Christmas lights switch-on event.

- A year-round event programme with ideas such as a riverside beach, outdoor cinema, ice skating rink, Christmas grotto and vintage car show

- Annual food and drink guides

- Professional services guides to promote the office sector

- Guides to promote independent businesses

- Support the development of an evening economy strategy

- Push for the extension of the Park & Ride scheme from the Rosebird and Maybird retail parks to the town centre

- Security radios linked to the businesses, police and CCTV control room

The Riverside Festival was not included in the business plan.

Rich Jones, BID chairman said: “Today marks a new era with a new set of exciting initiatives, we are delighted that businesses have backed the BID for a further five years and we would like to thank the local businesses that voted for Stratford-upon-Avon to retain BID status.”

The recruitment of a new BID manager will also get under way shortly, BID added.

Protesters have been against the return of BID, saying it hadn’t delivered on its previous business plan.

However, there may be one more hurdle to jump before work on the next five years gets fully under way as the ballot could be decided by Michael Gove MP.

As reported by the Herald, a detailed letter was sent by Business Action Groups Stratford (Bags) setting out that the ballot used was not the right one.

It was defined as a reballot but because of significant changes to the BID structure, Bags says it should have been run as a new ballot.

It also claimed that the process had not followed the rules for a reballot by not giving a vote to the existing membership, which would have included those who are ruled out of the future plans by the raising of the rateable value threshold limit.

Stratford District Council said: “Ultimately, it is the secretary of state who has a power to void a ballot, however this can only occur after the ballot has concluded.”

The ballot has now concluded and the Herald knows of at least one business in Stratford that plans to put the case before the secretary of state.