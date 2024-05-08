Trio of Stratford district companies win prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise

THREE Stratford district companies got royal approval this week after being among the 59 nationally honoured for their innovation with a prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise.

They are Henley-based Multifleet Vehicle Management, which trades as runyourfleet, for the successful development of its online platform; Shipston-based RYSE 3D, for its development of 3D printed mould tools; and Aston Martin, at Gaydon, for its manufacturing technology which it uses in its cars’ leather interiors. The patented technology allows it to create a perforating and quilting technique that produces decorative finishes and acts as a cooling function on its seats.

The launch of runyourfleet’s platform in 2021 has resulted in company profits growing by more than 100 per cent in each of the last three years. The company now has a customer base of over 1,200 businesses across the UK, providing fleet management services for more than 32,000 vehicles.