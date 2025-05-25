The Stratford business which has had a flair for fashion for 40 years

A STRATFORD businesswoman celebrating 40 years of trading, says the secret to her success is honesty and hard work.

Claire Wright, who owns women’s fashion boutique Gemini in Wood Street, stocks popular clothing and footwear brands such as Masai, Robell, Mama B, Henriette Steffensen, Chalk, Foil, Birkenstock and Hoff.

Despite having weathered four recessions and a global pandemic, Claire’s grown the business to the point where it employs 21 staff, including five in store and 16 on the online shopping team.

Setbacks include when the Dutch brand Sandwich, stocked by Gemini since the 1990s and accounting for a third of all its online sales, went under as a result of Covid.

The Gemini team, from left, Liz Ryan, Julia Mercer, owner Claire Wright, Maggie Farnlucher and Sally Crane.

As a result, she was suddenly under pressure to find a brand to take its place.

Claire said: “I came across this brand, Amazing Woman, and contacted the guy who ran it during Covid and said: “You’ve got a warehouse full of jeans and I have thousands of customers who want to shop online – let’s do business.”

Claire’s fashion flair led her to work with Amazing Woman to design new styles of clothing, and the brand even moved its factory to Stratford to be closer to Gemini.

She now designs linen ranges and knitwear collections for the brand and offers them in a wide variety of styles and colours.

Claire, who was born and brought up in Stratford, was inspired by her parents, Alan and Sallie Pountney, who ran an independent shoe shop in town.

When Gemini opened in June 1985, it was actually in Banbury but it was obviously not long before it came home to Stratford.

In 2008, the business was completely transformed with the launch of its online shopping division. The switch meant it was, for the first time, possible to easily sell to customers all over the UK and the world.

These days, almost two thirds of total sales are online, and tens of thousands of customers shop via the Gemini website.

“Launching the online business uplifted trading and allowed us to really establish ourselves,” Claire said.

“We have ridden the storm all the way through.”

One of the things she enjoys most is choosing collections for the store.

She says the key is to remember it must appeal to the customer base, rather than the buyer and when she finds something that’s exactly right, it’s a buzz.

She explained: “It’s a sixth sense – I can look at a collection and just know it’s going to be a winner.”

Speaking of winners, Gemini won best online business, best business innovation and business of the year in the 2023 Herald Business and Tourism Awards.

When asked how her business has thrived when so many others have fallen by the wayside, she replied “sheer hard work”.

She added: “I’ve always tended to dig deep and analyse the business.

“You have to know the numbers if you’re going to understand what you need to achieve each day or week, in terms of revenue.”

Communication is also an important part of the business and over the decades, customers and staff have turned into good friends.

Customers are all ages and a mix of locals, day trippers and overseas tourists.

Some build in a visit to Gemini when they’re on a theatre trip, while others just happen to wander in while passing.

Despite the massive shift to the convenience of online shopping, Claire says most of her local customers prefer to shop in person to enjoy the atmosphere and take advantage of personal styling.

Claire explained: “As well as my lovely loyal customers who’ve been coming in for decades, their daughters and granddaughters also shop with us now.

“I have a good team here who are constantly trawling online, including Instagram and influencers, to follow trends.”

She added: “A lot of customers get stuck in a look, so they come to be inspired and because we have such a long-term and close relationship, they know they can trust us.

“They trust our judgement and they trust us to give an honest opinion – we won’t just try and sell to them.”

Past and present Gemini staff, including one who joined in 1989, plus Claire’s parents – now in their 80s – will meet next month for a 40th birthday party at Claire’s house near Stratford.

As for customers, they’re invited to join the celebrations in store between 2nd and 7th June when treats will include glasses of bubbly and cupcakes.