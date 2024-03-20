Stratford’s new Hotel Chocolat store and cafe opens in time for Easter

HOTEL Chocolat has opened in Stratford… just in time for some Easter indulgence.

The shop at the Maybird centre, Birmingham Road, is one of the business’s new ‘concept stores’, which means as well as selling chocolate and other goodies, it also has a café.

The café, which can seat 54, specialises in drinking chocolate (it does serve other drinks), which Hotel Chocolat says allows customers to select from thousands of combinations to personalise their drink.

Staff at Hotel Chocolat including Lucy Saunders, right, and Lexy Strecker have been welcoming customers to the new store and cafe at the Maybird Centre in Stratford this week. Photo: Mark Williamson

Hotel Chocolat’s, omnichannel director, Frankie Haynes, said: “After opening nine stores last year in 2023, we’re continuing to drive forward in making retail park experiences that much more enjoyable with the opening of our latest Hotel Chocolat store at Maybird Shopping Park in Stratford. Whether our customers are after a relaxing drink in one of our Velvetiser Cafes or would like to explore our range of top-quality chocolate, this new concept store offers guests the opportunity to shop at a more leisurely pace.”

David Lodge, operations director of Maybird Shopping Park, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Hotel Chocolat which will really enhance the range and quality of our shopping outlets in Maybird.”

Win an £85 Easter egg | See this week’s Stratford Herald.