THE Musical Box is celebrating 20 years of teaching people to play instruments.

Founded by Paula Backwith and Tim Kirkham in Stratford in March 2005, the pair simply hoped the business would be able to survive the first 12 months.

They did that and went onto hit the high notes, setting up a studio in Atherstone-on-Stour, expanding to a second site in Bicester and teaching in schools across several counties.

With nine teachers working across the two studios, students can learn drums, singing, ukulele, piano and electric and bass guitars.

“The honest truth is I can’t believe we’re still going,” Paula said. “I know what we do is good and I know how great all my teachers are, but it still is a difficult world out there. Something like 60 per cent of all businesses fail within the first 12 months.”

She added: “Instead of going through a syllabus, where you’re learning all classical pieces, we’ve gone down the route of wanting to teach the songs we listen to and the songs that people hear when they put the radio on.

“The best way to inspire somebody into music is to teach them what they like.”

Tim told the Herald: “Our longest running student has been coming for 17 years. After all that time they are friends and fellow musicians.”

The 20th anniversary was marked with two celebrations, both of which Paula believes summed up the spirit of The Musical Box.

The first was on the actual day, 13th March, and included champagne and cake, the second was at the firm’s annual event, Box Fest.

“We told everyone that we wanted to make it the best ever and, honestly, it was. It was the biggest Box Fest we’d ever done. We had nearly 50 acts playing, then we had Tim’s band play at the end to finish it all off,” said Paula.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved. There are musicians in Stratford who did not play a single note, now they’re at grade eight and looking to go to university and put bands together.”

Looking to the future, Paula said they were starting a musicianship course to teach people all they need to know to be able to be a musician and play live.

Tim added: “Our immediate hopes are that we take on more schools, as we have space at the moment… I also hope that we keep going for another 20 years!”