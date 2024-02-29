Stratford’s Body Shop store set to close but Leamington’s will remain open

STRATFORD’S branch of the Body Shop is to shut within the next few weeks, it was announced today (Thursday).

The store was included among a list of 75 that are due to close with the loss of 489 jobs.

Nearby, the Banbury store will also close but the Leamington, Solihull and Worcester stores look set to remain open.

The high street skincare and cosmetics chain went into administration earlier this month.

The Stratford branch of the Body Shop is set to close.

Administrators from FRP Advisory said the latest closures will take place over the next four to six weeks as part of a restructuring aimed at preserving the brand.

Last week, the retailer shut seven shops in its first phase of restructuring after confirming plans to close nearly half of its then-198 UK outlets.

The latest announcement will leave the retail firm with 116 stores across the UK.

Tony Wright, joint administrator, said: “In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future.

“The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”

The full list of closures:

Aylesbury

Banbury

Barnstaple

Basildon

Battersea

Bedford

Beverley

Bexleyheath

Blackburn

Blackpool

Bournemouth Commercial Rd

Bolton

Brixton

Broughton Park

Bury

Camberley

Carlisle

Carmarthen

Chippenham

Cirencester

Croydon

Didcot

Durham

East Kilbride

Edinburgh Gyle Centre

Edinburgh Princes Mall

Epsom

Fareham

Farnborough

Glasgow Braehead

Glasgow Fort

Glasgow Silverburn

Glasgow Station

Grimsby

Halifax

Harlow

Hastings

Hempstead Valley

High Wycombe

Huddersfield

Hull

Ilford

Ipswich

Isle of Wight

Islington

Kendal

Kings Lynn

Leeds White Rose

Lewisham Centre

Lichfield

Loughborough

Luton

Macclesfield

Middlesbrough

Morpeth

Newton Abbot

Northampton

Oldham

Perth

Peterborough Queensgate

Portsmouth

Regent Street

Salisbury

Stafford

Stanstead Airside

Stratford Upon Avon

Swansea

Telford

Thanet

Trowbridge

Wakefield Trinity Walk

Walthamstow

Wigan

Woking

Wolverhampton