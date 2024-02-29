Stratford’s Body Shop store set to close but Leamington’s will remain open
STRATFORD’S branch of the Body Shop is to shut within the next few weeks, it was announced today (Thursday).
The store was included among a list of 75 that are due to close with the loss of 489 jobs.
Nearby, the Banbury store will also close but the Leamington, Solihull and Worcester stores look set to remain open.
The high street skincare and cosmetics chain went into administration earlier this month.
Administrators from FRP Advisory said the latest closures will take place over the next four to six weeks as part of a restructuring aimed at preserving the brand.
Last week, the retailer shut seven shops in its first phase of restructuring after confirming plans to close nearly half of its then-198 UK outlets.
The latest announcement will leave the retail firm with 116 stores across the UK.
Tony Wright, joint administrator, said: “In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future.
“The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”
The full list of closures:
Aylesbury
Banbury
Barnstaple
Basildon
Battersea
Bedford
Beverley
Bexleyheath
Blackburn
Blackpool
Bournemouth Commercial Rd
Bolton
Brixton
Broughton Park
Bury
Camberley
Carlisle
Carmarthen
Chippenham
Cirencester
Croydon
Didcot
Durham
East Kilbride
Edinburgh Gyle Centre
Edinburgh Princes Mall
Epsom
Fareham
Farnborough
Glasgow Braehead
Glasgow Fort
Glasgow Silverburn
Glasgow Station
Grimsby
Halifax
Harlow
Hastings
Hempstead Valley
High Wycombe
Huddersfield
Hull
Ilford
Ipswich
Isle of Wight
Islington
Kendal
Kings Lynn
Leeds White Rose
Lewisham Centre
Lichfield
Loughborough
Luton
Macclesfield
Middlesbrough
Morpeth
Newton Abbot
Northampton
Oldham
Perth
Peterborough Queensgate
Portsmouth
Regent Street
Salisbury
Stafford
Stanstead Airside
Stratford Upon Avon
Swansea
Telford
Thanet
Trowbridge
Wakefield Trinity Walk
Walthamstow
Wigan
Woking
Wolverhampton