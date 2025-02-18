Stratford restaurant Edward Moon closes after more than 30 years

﻿IT’S been a bright spot in the Stratford restaurant universe for decades but we’ve now reached the dark side of the Moon.

Formally known as Edward Moon, the Famous English Brasserie, Moon’s has been a feature of Chapel Street since 1989 but in a shock announcement, it has closed for good.

A simple statement has been posted on its door confirming the worst fears of those who had heard bad news was in store.

The statement said: ‘To all our wonderful and loyal Moon’s customers, it is with the greatest sadness and the heaviest of hearts that we have closed our doors for service for the final time.

‘It has been an absolute honour and privilege to look after you all over the last 30 years and we will miss seeing you and looking after you.

The message in the restaurant's window.

‘We have incredible memories to take away with us and many stories we’ll be talking about for years to come.

‘Thank you sincerely for your continued loyalty and custom.

‘Best wishes always, The Moon’s team.’

It opened from Tuesdays to Saturdays with lunchtime and evening services, including pre-theatre menu options.

For those looking for more insight, its website set out its independent credentials: ‘Situated in Chapel Street, we are just a few metres from the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

‘Moon’s (as it is affectionately called by regulars) serve the best high quality food using local English ingredients, giving our diners a traditional experience to remember.

‘The atmosphere at ‘Moon’s’ is relaxed and friendly, making it the ideal destination for leisurely lunches, intimate dinners and special occasions.

‘We strive to create the best possible experience for our customers by offering exceptional quality, service and value in our own authentic way’.

It had good reviews galore its name, its most recent one on Trip Advisor being from last Thursday, 13th February, and five out of five - ‘Delicious food, excellent service, well worth a visit’ - with the site also awarding it a Travellers’ Choice award for 2024.