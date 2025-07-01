Stratford pub hosting relaunch event after £350k revamp

A STRATFORD pub is reopening this week after a £355,000 refurbishment which includes new interactive games.

Cox’s Yard is holding a launch event on Friday (4th July) after carrying out the work throughout June and installing interactive darts lanes and a full-size shuffleboard table.

Wells & Co, the owners, said the venue has been reimagined from top to bottom with a refreshed layout, new furnishings and a newly enclosed area outside that will provide riverside seating year-round, whatever the weather.

The bar area at Cox's Yard.

The pub’s food offering has also been updated while the cafe on the site has also been given a revamp.

General manager, Luke Stanley, said: “We wanted to create something different for Stratford, a place where people can come together, have fun and enjoy themselves whether they’re here for a drink, a game or a night of live music.

Take aim at the interactive darts.

“The refurbishment has really brought new life to Cox’s Yard and the launch day is just the beginning. We’re so excited to show everyone what we’ve been working on.”

Friday’s launch evening will include live music, entertainment and games.