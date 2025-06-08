Stratford pub aims for bullseye with £350k refurb that includes adding digital darts

A NEW outdoor area and a digital twist on traditional pub games will be on offer at Stratford’s Cox’s Yard this summer.

The new additions are part of a major refurbishment at the riverside pub which got under way this week.

The owners, Bedford-based family brewing company Wells & Co, are spending £355,000 to do up the pub, with work ongoing until 4th July.

As part of the works, the internal layout of the site will be reconfigured, with the introduction of new furnishings and more areas for customers to socialise. A new enclosed outdoor area will be created to allow the terrace to be enjoyed whatever the weather.

Cox's Yard

Customers will also be able to channel their inner Luke Littler with two state-of-the-art interactive darts lanes being installed as part of the refurbishment. The digital boards take the need for arithmetic out of the equation – with scores automatically tallied, and a choice of pre-selected games to choose from.

Another traditional pub game being given a modern makeover is the humble shuffleboard table – which also goes high-tech and digital.

Also getting a spruce up is Josephine’s Café at the yard – it will be rebranded and transformed to feature a new deli-style counter. The all-new café hopes to appeal to home workers and will boast a bar top with power and plug sockets, providing the perfect alternative daytime working space.

For most of the work, Cox’s Yard will remain open, but during the final part of the refurbishment (23rd-30th June), it will be closed for safety purposes.

An official reopening event is planned for 4th July.